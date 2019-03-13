State Stripped Bare – 90 sec nugget

Released at last!

90 second extract from Preface to The State Is Out Of Date, spoken by the author and mixed to music by Youth, musician and producer extraordinaire!

This was a joint pilot project with Youth five years ago, with a view to creating a fabulous multi-media DVD of my book. Unfortunately it turns out that music behind words are anathema to my publisher so we could not progress. We did the whole preface, and there could well be a few more juicy extracts to come.

SO this is its Premiere, and also my first home-made YouTube video.

I hope you enjoy.

