Tuning Into Planet Earth

We know that birds, sea turtles, others animals and even bacteria can tune into Earth’s magnetic field in order to navigate their way around. Sea turtles return to their birthplace after travelling thousands of miles and taking years to mature. We now discover that some humans have the capacity to tune into this field as well. One has to wonder whether ancient ancestors of ours might have tuned into this, their own hardwired satnav. If you’ve read my books, you will know that I suggest that the magnetic fields of Earth and Sun harbour the minds of those two living entities. If so this facility we share with sea-turtles could be seen as a meeting of minds.

Scientists Find Evidence That Your Brain Can Sense Earth’s Magnetic Field