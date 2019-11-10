Facebook Twitter
Menu

Gregory's Blog

 

See me, hear me, feel me…

Maybe I am touched, but perhaps you will be by this in-depth interview in my garden on a sunny day, talking about the conscious Sun in a living Universe. By Luke Hancock, son of Graham.

If you enjoyed this post please share it

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Gregory

Gregory
All Posts »

1 thought on “See me, hear me, feel me…”

  1. CHRISTIAN HESSELHOJ

    A wonderful insight into your vision and understanding of the universe and how consciousness isn’t just limited to humans. Right on sunshine!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Want email notification of new posts? Please sign up below

Why not Grab one of my books from Amazon

Kindle £9.14
Kindle £2.84

Sideways thinking about things that matter, traveling outside the box and off the beaten track. Contrarian at times, in the nicest possible way..

greg-contact
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy