Soon reaching sales of 250,000 burgers per week, VegeBurger identified and established a vegetarian grocery market, paving the way for its future growth and development. After six years of happy growth at Realeat, it was time to move on – before it all got too complicated. Gregory sold VegeBurger and retired from the food industry, three months before his 40th birthday.

Craig developed the successful Whole Earth organic brand out of the ailing Harmony Foods, and later went on to chair the Soil Association and famously develop Green & Blacks organic chocolates with his wife Jo Fairley. He is now at the forefront of carbon sequestration that builds healthy soil, with new company Carbon Gold.

After two years’ installment on his retirement, Gregory’s unbridled fun came to an end, and a new beginning, after Kiwi artist Howie Cooke introduced him to new science chaos theory. In these new theories of chaos and complexity he saw an important message that had little to do with science – one that easily might be overlooked. It became his mission to nudge the knowledge of chaos theory beyond the halls of academe, into the consciousness of the general public.