This led him to write and publish, in 1998, his first book, Uncommon Sense – the State is Out of Date. It was well received and, enjoying his role as an author, Gregory spent the first seven years of the new millennium writing Sun of gOd, Discover the Self-Organizing Consiousness that Underlies Everthing in which, as he puts it, the biggest elephant-in-the-room that you could ever imagine is unveiled. During 2013 he upgraded his first book, republished in 2014 and retitled The State Is Out of Date – We Can Do It Better. More words, audio, and video of/from/with Gregory can be found online.